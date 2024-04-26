Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $298.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.28. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 827.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,525,067.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares in the company, valued at $64,525,067.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

