Larson Financial Group LLC Has $55,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $87.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

