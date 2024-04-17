Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,478 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $507.55. 645,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,618. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The company has a market capitalization of $434.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.80.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- ASML Fires Warning Shot For Tech Investors
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Prologis Stock Leading U.S. Logistics Boom
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 Checkup: Mixed Results, Optimism Remains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.