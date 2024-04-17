GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Down 5.6% in March

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 145,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
GP remained flat at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,581. GreenPower Motor has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 3.40.
GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.
