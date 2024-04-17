Bison Wealth LLC Has $523,000 Stock Position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

Bison Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,571 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 941.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $40.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.73.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.3724 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.