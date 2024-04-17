Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,632,000. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,505,000. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.79.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

