Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the period.

VGK stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.38. 255,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

