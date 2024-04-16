Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 19,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 20,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. 14,725,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,029,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.37. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

