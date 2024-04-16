Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF) Short Interest Update

Cofinimmo SA (OTCMKTS:CFMOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the March 15th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cofinimmo Stock Performance
Shares of CFMOF stock remained flat at C$62.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.30. Cofinimmo has a 1-year low of C$58.00 and a 1-year high of C$98.00.
Cofinimmo Company Profile
