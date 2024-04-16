China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,501.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

