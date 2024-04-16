China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,100 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the March 15th total of 910,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10,501.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. China Eastern Airlines has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.74.
About China Eastern Airlines
