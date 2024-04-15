Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Raised to C$9.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SSL stock traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$7.28. 152,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,010. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.36 and a 12 month high of C$8.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.44.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0946201 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

