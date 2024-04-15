Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $504.00 to $520.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.91.

Shares of MA stock traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $459.75. 936,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413,002. The business has a 50-day moving average of $471.81 and a 200 day moving average of $432.15. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $357.85 and a fifty-two week high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIC Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

