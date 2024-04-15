London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Takes $1.01 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,818,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,901 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,523,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,072,000 after purchasing an additional 986,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,311. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average is $93.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

