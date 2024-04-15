Waldron Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $516.16. The stock had a trading volume of 81,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,203. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $478.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

