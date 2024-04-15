Cormark Analysts Give Vitalhub (TSE:VHI) a C$7.50 Price Target

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$7.50 price objective by stock analysts at Cormark in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Vitalhub from C$5.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of VHI traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.04. 111,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,364. The company has a market cap of C$264.01 million, a PE ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.50. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.35 and a 52 week high of C$6.86.

Vitalhub (TSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). Vitalhub had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$13.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.68 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vitalhub will post 0.1501823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions for health and human service providers in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Western Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination and optimization, and patient flow, engagement, and operational visibility solutions.

