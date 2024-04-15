Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Century Casinos from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

CNTY stock opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $98.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Casinos

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 812.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

