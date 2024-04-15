Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 850 ($10.76) to GBX 900 ($11.39) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.66) to GBX 1,050 ($13.29) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.00) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 926.86 ($11.73).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 662.80 ($8.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 647.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 654.08. The stock has a market cap of £17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 52-week low of GBX 571 ($7.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 766.60 ($9.70).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,500.00%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 40,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 655 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £264,829.60 ($335,184.91). 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

