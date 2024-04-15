1,954 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Bought by LifePlan Financial LLC

LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.82. 1,587,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,468. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.25. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

