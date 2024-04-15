LifePlan Financial LLC Makes New $446,000 Investment in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

LifePlan Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 905,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after purchasing an additional 15,385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $562,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 0.1 %

HRL stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,459,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,203,835. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.40%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

