Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42.54 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $542.20 million and approximately $42.54 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,513,935,173 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

