Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 683 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 149,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,290,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,723.41.

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock traded down $106.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,531.80. 240,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,597.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,356.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,456.93 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $24.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.86 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

