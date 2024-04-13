Lauer Wealth LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Lauer Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises about 2.5% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 260,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,711,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,519. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.23.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

