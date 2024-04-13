MV Capital Management Inc. Buys 11,372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 8.0% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $62,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 170,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.83. 1,803,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,552. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average of $162.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

