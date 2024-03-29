MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 1,196.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,961 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1,400.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $358.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,431. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $415.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.85.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $499,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

