iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Down 35.1% in March

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 185,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 1,799.4% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after purchasing an additional 949,547 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,544,000. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 108,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,064. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

