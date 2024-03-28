X Financial (XYF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.
X Financial Trading Down 23.0 %
Shares of NYSE XYF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $170.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. X Financial has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04.
X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $167.98 million for the quarter.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
