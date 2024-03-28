Well Done LLC Makes New Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Well Done LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 50,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 80,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Mondelez International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.03. 4,287,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,176,126. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.80. The company has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.