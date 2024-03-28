Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Tops $5.08 Million

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $104.66 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,745.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.01 or 0.00802888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00134724 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00045892 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00059050 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.18 or 0.00191077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.27 or 0.00131836 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.