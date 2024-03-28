Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 363.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

