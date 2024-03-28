Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Expands By 363.9%

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 363.9% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXL opened at $90.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $57.43 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Bitcoin Depot Falls Into Value Territory With Expansion Underway
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 7 Stocks That Will Drive the Weight Loss Drugs Market
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Cintas or UniFirst: Investors Win Either Way
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.