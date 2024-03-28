Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 5,773 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,033 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Illumina by 71.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 344.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,366. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.29 and a 200-day moving average of $129.31. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $233.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illumina

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.