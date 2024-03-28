Private Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $9.12 Million Position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA)

Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 305,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,000. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.6% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDBA. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $444,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000.
Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDBA traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.86. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.
About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF
The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
