Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
NASDAQ NHTC opened at $6.65 on Monday. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.
Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Health Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Health Trends by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Natural Health Trends Company Profile
Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.
