First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).
