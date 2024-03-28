First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Short Interest Up 610.7% in March

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, a growth of 610.7% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FICS stock opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $35.41.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 752.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 121,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

