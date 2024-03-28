First Pacific Financial Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.4% of First Pacific Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $104.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

