Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCHW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 330.4% from the February 29th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Envoy Medical Stock Performance
Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06. Envoy Medical has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.32.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
