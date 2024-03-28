Courier Capital LLC Has $18.49 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $18,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after buying an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,902,000 after purchasing an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 310,230 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.72. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.63 and a one year high of $91.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

