ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARX. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.27.

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE ARX traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$24.29. 614,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,881. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.53. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$14.83 and a 52-week high of C$24.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.34. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. The company had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARC Resources

In other ARC Resources news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total transaction of C$1,917,875.36. In related news, Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 83,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.98, for a total value of C$1,917,875.36. Also, Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

