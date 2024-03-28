Analysts Set Expectations for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stephens boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

BOK Financial Price Performance

BOKF stock opened at $91.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.08.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $843.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.59, for a total transaction of $244,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,866.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in BOK Financial by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

