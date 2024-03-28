Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $24.00

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

EE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EE opened at $15.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.78. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $240.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.31 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.71%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

