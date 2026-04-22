Truist Financial Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to “Strong-Buy”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CNP. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

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CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $42.33 on Monday. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 31,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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