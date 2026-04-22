Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $24.02 Million Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 127.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 409,966 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.62% of Varonis Systems worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Varonis Systems by 201.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the third quarter valued at $42,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Varonis Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.70 and a 52 week high of $63.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.66 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 20.74%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.100 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.060–0.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRNS

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Gavin, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $112,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 273,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,431.64. The trade was a 1.86% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Bass acquired 2,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $69,940.60. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 1,042,924 shares in the company, valued at $24,477,426.28. The trade was a 0.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 25,780 shares of company stock valued at $579,403. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems is a cybersecurity firm specializing in the protection and management of unstructured data. The company’s flagship Data Security Platform provides advanced analytics for monitoring file systems, email servers, collaboration platforms and cloud storage. By continuously mapping and analyzing data permissions and user behavior, Varonis enables organizations to detect insider threats, verify compliance and remediate exposed data in real time.

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in New York City, Varonis serves a diverse global customer base across financial services, healthcare, media, manufacturing and government.

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