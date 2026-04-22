Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Decreases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF $IGM

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $3,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,760,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 22,603.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 194,616 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000.

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iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $138.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $83.65 and a one year high of $139.75.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index has been developed as an equity benchmark for the United States-traded, technology-related stocks. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index.

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