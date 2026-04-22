Leelyn Smith LLC Buys New Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS

Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 294,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PULS. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 318.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,394 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,000. Betterment LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.06%.

(Free Report)

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report).

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