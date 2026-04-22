Invitation Home (INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Invitation Home to post earnings of $0.1774 per share and revenue of $689.8960 million for the quarter. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). Invitation Home had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invitation Home to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Invitation Home Stock Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $24.25 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Friday, February 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 1,124.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Home by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Home during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Home

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.