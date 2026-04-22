GFL Environmental (GFL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $1.1689 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 56.61%.GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GFL Environmental to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GFL Environmental Price Performance

NYSE:GFL opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GFL Environmental

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on GFL Environmental from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFL

About GFL Environmental

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GFL Environmental Inc is a leading North American provider of diversified environmental services, offering comprehensive solutions across solid waste management, liquid waste management, soil remediation and infrastructure services. The company’s core business activities include residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, recycling, composting and landfill management. In addition to traditional waste services, GFL provides specialized liquid waste hauling, treatment and disposal services as well as environmental consulting to support industrial and municipal clients in meeting regulatory and sustainability goals.

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Patrick Dovigi, GFL Environmental has pursued an aggressive growth strategy driven by strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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