Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $50.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.12.

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Dynatrace Stock Performance

Dynatrace stock opened at $35.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Dynatrace has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $515.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.31 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.55%.Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.670-1.690 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Stephen A. Mcmahon acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,480.50. This trade represents a 660.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynatrace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 793,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

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Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company’s engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

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