BNY (NYSE:BK) VP Shannon Marie Hobbs Sells 297 Shares of Stock

BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) VP Shannon Marie Hobbs sold 297 shares of BNY stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $40,703.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,982.30. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BNY Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:BK opened at $137.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BNY has a 52-week low of $75.35 and a 52-week high of $139.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.41.

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BNY (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. BNY had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 14.60%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BNY will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. BNY’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,319,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,279,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,847 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of BNY by 18,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,670,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,514,000 after acquiring an additional 19,561,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BNY by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,345,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BNY during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,398,624,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BNY by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,680,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $891,621,000 after acquiring an additional 578,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

BNY News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BNY this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BNY from $128.50 to $130.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $136.00 target price on shares of BNY in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BNY from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of BNY from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BNY from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNY presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.35.

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About BNY

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BNY, formerly known as BNY Mellon, is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City. Formed in 2007 through the merger of the Bank of New York and Mellon Financial Corporation, BNY traces its roots back to 1784, making it one of the oldest banking institutions in the United States. It was also the first company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

BNY operates at the center of the world’s capital markets, partnering with clients to help them operate more efficiently and accelerate growth.

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