Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.4211.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RNA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
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Avidity Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $16.77.
Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 3,650.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Avidity Biosciences
Avidity Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing antibody-oligonucleotide conjugate (AOC) therapies designed to address serious neuromuscular and cardiac diseases. The company’s proprietary AOC platform combines the targeting specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the gene-modulating power of oligonucleotides to deliver therapeutic agents directly into muscle cells. Headquartered in La Jolla, California, Avidity seeks to overcome traditional delivery challenges associated with RNA-based medicines by leveraging receptor-mediated uptake mechanisms.
The company’s lead product candidate, AOC 1001, is in clinical development for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and represents the first application of the AOC platform in a human study.
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