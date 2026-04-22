Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,480 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.08% of Agree Realty worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 245.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 46.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Agree Realty Trading Down 0.7%

ADC opened at $78.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.80. Agree Realty Corporation has a one year low of $69.56 and a one year high of $82.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53.

Agree Realty Increases Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 28.44%.The company had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 180.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agree Realty

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty’s primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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