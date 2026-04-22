币安人生 Price Hits $0.42 on Top Exchanges (币安人生)

币安人生 (币安人生) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. 币安人生 has a market cap of $420.37 million and approximately $80.67 million worth of 币安人生 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 币安人生 has traded up 17.6% against the dollar. One 币安人生 token can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78,197.56 or 1.00033424 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77,514.05 or 0.99204292 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

币安人生 Profile

币安人生’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. 币安人生’s official Twitter account is @1974489756164575458.

Buying and Selling 币安人生

According to CryptoCompare, “币安人生 (币安人生) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. 币安人生 has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of 币安人生 is 0.48115699 USD and is up 1.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $95,111,959.32 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 币安人生 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 币安人生 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 币安人生 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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